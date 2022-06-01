Sara Ali Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Her Stunning Pool Pic In Bright Bikini; Ananya Panday Reacts

Sara Ali Khan is a wanderlust soul who lives her life to the fullest. She loves traveling a lot and often takes her fans on a tour of the world. Well, travelling to different exotic destinations is always wonderful. You get to experience mixed colours, cultures, and many more. Currently, Sara is in Istanbul and has been sharing many cinematic shots with her fans on her Instagram. On Wednesday, the Love Aaj Kal set the internet on fire with her stunning bikini picture.

In the snap posted by Sara Ali Khan, we see her striking a stunning pose as she stands in the middle of a swimming pool. The actress looks gorgeous dressed in a bright bikini, as she flaunts her perfectly toned body. With her shiny tresses open, Sara looks ravishing donning light makeup, mascara smeared eyelashes, and brown lipstick. In the backdrop, we see the majestic sea view of the city. Sara seems to have a gala time during her vacation in Istanbul.

See the pic:

Soon after the pictures were posted on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of Sara’s friends and colleagues from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower love on the actress.

Mesmerized by her beauty, Manish Malhotra commented, “Uffffffff😍😍😍😍😍." Ananya Panday commented, “Bro what 😍😍😍😍."

Tanya Gharvi commented, “Body 🔥🔥🔥."

Well, this isn’t the first time Sara has shared a glimpse of her vacation in Istanbul. Taking to her Instagram, Sara Ali Khan posted pictures from Süleymaniye Camii, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, and Ayasofya Cami. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Bosses by the Bosphorus." Sara posed with her friends, stylist Tanya Ghavri, talent manager Parth Mangla and photographer Rohan Shreshtha. See the pictures here:

Sara seems to be constantly on the move. The actress had recently gone for a vacation in Kashmir. From camping, to cooking food to trekking and meditating by the river, Sara had made the best use of her time there. She also kept fans updated and shared regular glimpses from the journey. The actress also recently visited Ladakh with his brother Ibrahim, and she celebrated his birthday there.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Gaslight. The Pawan Kriplani film will have her team up with Vikrant Massey for the first time. It would also star Chitrangada Singh. Sara will also be sharing screen with Vicky Kaushal. The two have already shot for Laxman Utekar’s next.

