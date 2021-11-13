Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpse of Maldives Vacation with Friends

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan certainly enjoys a relaxing day by the pool. In her latest post on Instagram, Sara shared a glimpse of her Maldives vacation with her besties. Dressed in a vibrant multi-coloured two-piece swimsuit, Sara flaunted her beach body in her latest social media post. The actress was seen posing for the camera with turquoise ocean water in the background. Sara left her hair open and wore a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. In the following picture, the actress was seen posing with her friend Kamya Arora. The duo was seen posing together in swimsuits with the ocean in the backdrop. Sara and Kamya were joined by another friend Sara Vaisoha who was also seen in one of the pictures shared by the actress.

Giving her Instagram followers a feel of her Maldives vacation, Sara also posted time-lapse footage of the moving clouds and water in her latest post on Instagram. The actress accompanied the series of pictures with a rhyming caption that read, “Sky above, Sand Below. Sea around, Go with the Flow."

Sara’s pictures received compliments from her fellow Bollywood celebrities and fans. Doctor and lifestyle coach Siddhant Bhargava’s comment on Sara’s post read, “Someone’s looking bomb." Celebrity stylist Ami Patel described Sara’s beach look as “cute," while Bollywood favourite fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped fire emoticons along with red heart emojis in the comments.

Sara’s affection for the clear-water beaches is quite evident from her previous posts on Instagram. Earlier in September, the actress shared a dreamy video clip from the Fari Islands, Maldives. Sara wore an oversized flowy overshirt on top of a blue and white printed co-ord swimsuit. Sharing the picture on the social media platform Sara quoted Rumi in the caption and wrote, “You are not a drop in the ocean. You’re the entire ocean in a drop: Rumi."

Are you feeling the travelling blues after watching Sara’s Instagram post?

