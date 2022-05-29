Sara Ali Khan Shares Pictures from Istanbul, Poses with Photographer Rohan Shrestha; See Post

Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying a time out in Istanbul. The actress, who treats her fans and followers with frequent pictures from her travel, now posted pictures from her trip to the Turkish city. The Atrangi Re actress posed with her friends and gave followers a glimpse of how the trip was.

Taking to her Instagram, Sara Ali Khan posted pictures from Süleymaniye Camii, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, and Ayasofya Cami. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Bosses by the Bosphorus." Sara posed with her friends, stylist Tanya Ghavri, talent manager Parth Mangla and photographer Rohan Shreshtha. See the pictures here:

In her Instagram stories, Sara also showed fans a peek of the Blue Mosque. She shared pictures from the Topkapi Palace.

The team seems to have gone there for a photoshoot for Travel and Leisure magazine. Taking to his stories, Rohan had shared a few BTS videos of the shoot.

Sara seems to be constantly on the move. The actress had recently gone for a vacation in Kashmir. From camping, to cooking food to trekking and meditating by the river, Sara had made the best use of her time there. She also kept fans updated and shared regular glimpses from the journey. The actress also recently visited Ladakh with his brother Ibrahim, and she celebrated his birthday there.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Gaslight. The Pawan Kriplani film will have her team up with Vikrant Massey for the first time. It would also star Chitrangada Singh. Sara will also be sharing screen with Vicky Kaushal. The two have already shot for Laxman Utekar’s next.

