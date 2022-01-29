Sara Ali Khan Shares Postcards From Kashmir With Ibrahim Ali Khan Skiing And A Snowman In The Making

There are only a handful of sibling pairs in Bollywood that never fail to charm fans. One of them is Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who are admired by their fans for their strong bond. If you follow the actress on social media, you may have spotted Sara and Ibrahim featuring in many posts together, including her hilarious Knock-Knock video series. The brother-sister duo also often travel together and share their favourite pictures from the holiday spot. Sara and Ibrahim have again taken off for a holiday together and this time, they are accompanied by a few friends.

The entertaining sibling duo has returned to Kashmir yet again and by the looks of postcards shared by Sara on Instagram, we can say that the trip is going great. The group posed together, clad in heavy warm layers, for a number of pictures. While the girl gang was seen making a little snowman, Ibrahim was on a skiing expedition. Sara also shared a picture with Ibrahim and said, “Home is where the brother is"

It seems Kashmir is the siblings’ calling as Sara and Ibrahim often take trips to the beautiful holiday destination. Last year, they were seen having a blast with mother Amrita Singh accompanying them. Sara and Ibrahim were seen chilling in sub-zero temperatures in style. In one of the snapshots, they posed on a snow bike.

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first marriage to veteran actress Amrita Singh. Last year during an interview, Saif spoke about Ibrahim’s plans in the film industry. “Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that and talking about what his ideas and dreams are," Saif told radio host Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

The 20-year-old is an assistant director on Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He was seen in the behind-the-scene footage shared by Karan last December and numerous pictures of Ibrahim from the sets was shared online.

Meanwhile, Sara’s last film outing was Atrangi Re. She will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming mythological-based superhero film The Immortal Ashwatthama, directed by Aditya Dhar. She also recently wrapped the filming of yet another movie with Vicky in Indore.

