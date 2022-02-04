Sara Ali Khan Shares Video Featuring Worst Prank Played by Her, Watch

Sara Ali Khan is a new-age star who never ceases to impress her fans. Right from her amateur shayari to her quirky attitude, the actress truly stands out from the rest of Gen-Z Bollywood stars. The Atrangi Re actress keeps on updating her fans on professional and personal events of her life via intriguing pictures and videos on her social media handles. Recently, the gorgeous star engaged with her Instafam in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, which unveiled the mischievous side of Sara Ali Khans to her fans.

During the AMA session, the Love Aaj Kal star was questioned by a fan, “Worst prank you have played on someone." To which Sara replied with an interesting video featuring herself and her spot girl Jharu. The video that has gone viral now, sees Sara Ali Khan clad in a white bikini as she stands by the pool, posing with her spot girl. Sara is seen putting her arms around Jharu, while they pose for the camera. At the very next moment, the actress unveils her quirky side and pushes Jharu into the pool. The spot girl gets shocked with the sudden action, post which Sara quickly jumps into the pool and says sorry to her.

As the video ends, a laughing Sara swims by her spot girls’ side as she feels sorry for the prank she pulled. The video has left the netizens in splits as they have never seen this mischievous side of their favourite actress.

Sara Ali Khan has been making the headlines quite often. Recently, she was spotted outside her pilates class in Mumbai. Besides her unique fashion statement, what caught the paparazzo attention was a customised mug that she held. It read, “AS ki beti Sara." AS stands for Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan and it is a proof that she loves both her parents alike.

On the work front, the Simmba actress has wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The duo was shooting for the film in Indore and several pictures and videos from the sets went viral.

