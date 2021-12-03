Sara Ali Khan Spills the Beans on Her Wedding Plans: 'I Will Get Married to Someone Who...'

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is one of the promising stars in the new harvest of actors in Bollywood. After debuting opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath in 2018, Sara has worked with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and others.

Her upcoming movie, Atrangi Re will hit the screens in the next few weeks. A peppy number from the movie, Chaka Chak has already created a buzz on the internet. While netizens can’t help but groove to the track, fans are hoping that Atrangi Re will prove to be a milestone in her career. Sara is very outspoken and never shies away from addressing questions on marriage and her parents’ divorce. Recently, in a chat with ETimes, Sara revealed that she will marry a man who will be able to move in with her and her mother, Amrita Singh.

Sara’s character, Rinkuin Atrangi Reis a rebel, who multiple times claims that she will run away with the man she loves. When asked about whether she is a rebel in real life with or without a cause, the actress replied that she is not capable of running away from her mother. “Meri aukaat nahi hai, mummy se door bhagne ki," she said. Sara shared that no matter wherever she runs away, her mother is the home she has to return, every day.

Despite getting a desired kick start in the film industry, Sara doesn’t feel the need to break the shackles and move out. The actress even expressed that she wants to marry a man who can move in and live in her home as she is never going to leave her mother. Jokes apart, Sara stated that her mother is a very liberal woman and also her third eye, in everyday life. “She is the sound of reason, so, no, I’m never running away," she added.

