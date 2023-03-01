Sara Ali Khan Sports a Beard While Chilling in a Pool in Funny Birthday Post for Homi Adajania

Sara Ali Khan often shares fun moments and snippets from her daily life, for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Her posts are often accompanied with quirky and witty captions, or ‘Sara ki Shayari’. On Homi Adajania’s birthday, the actress shared a funny photo of herself wishing the filmmaker.

The photo featured Sara chilling in a pool donning a bikini. What’s hilarious about the photo is, the actress is seen sporting a beard. Sharing the photo she wrote, “Spot the photographer. Thank you for always bringing out the feminine beautiful side in me Homi Adajania. Happy birthday again."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sara will soon be seen in Homi’s next film, Murder Mubarak. The actress has been roped in for the lead role. Homi Adajani’s last directorial work was Angrezi Medium starring Radhika Madan and late actor Irrfan Khan.

Sara Ali Khan has been busy with back to back projects and other work commitments. The actress is making sure to leave a strong mark with her professional outings. Apart from Murder Mubarak, she will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. She will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. The film is currently in its production stage and is scheduled to release on December 8 this year.

She also has Karan Johar’s Ae Watan Mere Watan where she would be essaying the role of a freedom fighter based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. The actress is also rumoured to be working with Kartik Aaryan for Aashiqui 3. An official confirmation on the same is awaited. They had previously worked together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

Sara was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here