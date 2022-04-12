Sara Ali Khan Steps Out in Gorgeous All White Ethnic Attire, Fans Hail Her Simplicity

Sara Ali Khan was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday. The 26-year-old actress waved to the paparazzi and took selfies with fans as she stepped out of her Pilates class in an all-white simple Kurti set. Sara’s simple yet elegant look made for a perfect summer outfit. The actress wore an all-white Kurti with an organza zig-zag pattern at the hem. The Kurti was paired with similar cigarette pants that came with an organza zig-zag pattern.

She completed her look with a light organza dupatta and a white potli bag. For accessories, the actress opted for a small silver jhumka, and a pair of white juttis.

Advertisement

Fan took to the comment section to write how beautiful she is looking in white and also appreciated her for her simplicity.

Sara’s sartorial affairs often highlight her love for chic and comfy ethnic wear. On multiple occasions, Sara has opted to wear light Kurtis. Earlier in January, the actress donned cheerful ivory and yellow salwar set to add a pop of colour to our Instagram feeds. Sara’s yellow and ivory kurta set featured an intricately embroidered yoke and striking gota work. The roomy outfit ensured ease of movement, a perfect choice for summers, while the contrasting organza dupatta added to the drama. Sara complimented the look with a stack of gold-toned bangles, ear studs, a ring and embellished juttis.

Back in 2020, Sara had worn a humble cotton sharara set for the birthday of her grandmother and veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore. Sara wore an elegant pastel pink sharara and kurta set, favouring traditional outfits as she enjoyed her time off. The outfit came with gold-detailed neckline, intricate motifs all over the dupatta, and gold-trimmed sharara pants.

Advertisement

Sara was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The actress wrapped Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com with Vicky Kaushal earlier this year. Sara is currently shooting for her next movie Gaslight which stars Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.