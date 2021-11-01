Sara Ali Khan Takes Janhvi Kapoor Back to Where Her Bollywood Career Began - Kedarnath Temple

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor‘s friendship is scaling new heights, quite literally. Sara took her friend to the spot where her Bollywood career began, the Kedarnath temple. Sara’s debut film Kedarnath, with Sushant Singh Rajput, was shot there, and she revisited the pace with Janhvi this time. She has shared pictures from their visit to the pilgrimage site on social media. The images show Sara and Janhvi wrapped in jackets and shawls, offering prayers at the iconic temple.

Sara is seen dressed in a purple bomber jacket and grey earmuffs while Janhvi is getting cozy in a glitzy silver jacket. They also posed against a scenic background while sitting on the steps. In other photos, the two pose on top of rocks wearing traditional clothes. Sharing the dump, Sara wrote, “Back to where it all begun #jaibholenath #grateful #blessed."

Sara and Janhvi recently made a guest appearance on Ranveer Singh’s debut TV quiz show The Big Picture. The three had a blast on the sets as seen in the viral and behind-the scenes snippets from the episode. Janhvi even taught Sara and Ranveer a thing or two about belly dancing.

Janhvi’s OOTD was a peach sequined dress and tresses curled to perfection. Sara went all glam in a chic striped black dress with dramatic eyes for makeup. Later, Sara posted a picture from their photoshoot before the show. The pictures revealed their off camera bonding and Sara’s caption pretty much summed it up. “Real princesses fix each other’s crowns. Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns. Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns," she wrote.

Sara and Janhvi are workout buddies trained by the same celebrity fitness instructor, Namrata Purohit.

Interestingly, Sara and Janhvi both made their acting debuts in the year 2018. Janhvi was launched in Bollywood with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Sara stepped into the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor directed Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

