Sara Ali Khan Takes Over the Streets of London, Celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in New Vacation Photo

Actress Sara Ali Khan’s love for travelling is no secret to her ardent fans. Time and again, the Kedarnath fame takes to social media to give fans a glimpse of her travel diaries which are nothing less than a visual treat. Speaking of which, Sara Ali Khan recently jetted off to London to spend some quality away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.

If her social media updates are anything to go by, it appears that the actress is having a gala time at her latest outing. On early Monday, the Love Aaj Kal actress took to Instagram to give her online family a sneak peek of her casual stroll on the streets of London. From devouring some delicious doughnuts and bread to enjoying the stunning view of Big Ben, Sara Ali Khan was seen doing it all. She also dedicated a special post to ‘Pride Month’ by standing in front of what appears to be a G-A-Ybar.

For her off-duty look, Sara opted for a quirky crop top that was paired with ripped jeans. However, her lemon statement purse is what stole the entire limelight. Sara Ali Khan's casual look was completed with a pair of peppy sneakers. The Bollywood diva was seen flaunting her side profile as the camera captured her on the busy street.

Advertisement

Take a look at it below:

Before kick-starting her weekend, Sara Ali Khan served some major fitness goals by urging her online fandom to not miss working out even during vacations. Although the avid fitness enthusiast is currently on a break, she makes it a point to hit the gym without fail. Talking about the same, Sara previously said, “You don’t take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out!” Check out the post here:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. She has wrappedthe shooting of her upcoming untitled alongside Vicky Kaushal. Sara also has Gaslight featuring Vikrant Massey in her kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.