Sara Ali Khan Thanks Sushant Singh Rajput 'For A Lifetime of Memories' On 4 Years of Kedarnath; See Post

Sara Ali Khan is reliving memories from the past! The Simmba actress who marked her debut in Bollywood in 2017, with her film co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, penned a very emotional note on social media. The actress recalled fond memories from the sets of the film and also remembered the late actor for the lessons she had learnt from him.

In a special post on her Instagram account, Sara Ali Khan poured her heart and her feeling about completing 4 years in showbiz. The actress penned a brief note expressing her emotions and how she is feeling at this landmark year. The movie is special for Sara Ali Khan as it marks her debut in Bollywood, and she earned her first Filmfare for the film.

She wrote, “4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will. ❤️❤️❤️ I’d do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again."

Sara added, “Thank you for a lifetime of memories. ❤️⛅️#JaiBholenath And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be From Kedarnath to Andromeda ♾️."

Check her post here:

Soon after the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of SSR and Sara’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on both the stars.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013’s Kai Po Che!, which was also directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s film credits included Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Chhichhore and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The film was a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars and it released after his death in 2020.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, where she will feature alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sara will feature in a period film, which is based on the Quit India Movement of 1942.

