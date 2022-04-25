Sara Ali Khan to Be Seen in a Film on 1942 Quit India Movement: Reports

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who impressed audiences and critics alike with her performance in the film Atrangi Re, is set to take on another important role in her upcoming film. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actress will be seen in a period film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. The publication further added that Ek Thi Dayan director Kanan Iyer will be helming the project. The film has reportedly chosen the OTT route and will apparently be released on Amazon Prime Video. It will be backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, Pinkvilla reported.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath, was last seen in Atrangi Re which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming movie titled Gaslight in Gujarat with Vikrant Massey. Recently, the two were also snapped as they visited the Dwarkadhish temple in the state.

Advertisement

Later, she also shared photos from her trip to the Nageshvara Jyotirlinga with Vikrant and dedicate her post to him in a typical ‘Sara ki shayari’ way. “Nice to have you mere saath, Filming, inspiring, holding my haath, Being there and helping me for har ek baat, Thank you, Jai Bholenath," she wrote.

Gaslight will be Sara and Vikrant’s first film together.

She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. The duo had begun shooting for the movie in Indore in December last year right after Vicky’s marriage to Katrina Kaif. They wrapped the first schedule in January.

