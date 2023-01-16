Sara Ali Khan To Feature Opposite Arjun Kapoor In Homi Adajania's Film? Here's What We Know

Arjun Kapoor made everyone’s jaw drop with his excellent performance in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s debut heist thriller Kuttey. Even though the film has opened to a slow start at the box office, critics and audiences alike are impressed by Arjun Kapoor’s on-screen persona. While the fate of Kuttey is yet to be decided, the Ek Villian actor might have locked a project with Homi Adajania. Now as per the latest development, the makers are in the mood to cast Sara Ali Khan alongside him.

If the sources close to Bollywood Hungama were to be believed, if things align and both the actors give their nod to the project, it might give birth to a totally new pairing. The source stated, “Talks with Arjun are still underway, but Homi Adajania and team have also approached Sara Ali Khan to feature in the film. Homi is right now talking to both Arjun and Sara if both give their approval to feature in the project; it will be the first time that they will share screen space together. Although right now it is still too early to say anything for certain but it will be good to see this fresh pairing on the big screen".

As quoted by the source earlier, Arjun Kapoor had already taken a liking to the concept. The source revealed, *Yes, Arjun is in talks with Homi for a new venture. They are currently discussing the project and the viability of the same. In fact, Arjun has already heard the concept of the film and has liked the initial idea. Once the discussions are complete, will the script of the film be fleshed out, post which a formal announcement of the new venture will be made."

The source further added, “Right now it is very early to discuss details of the venture. Currently, only a concept and brief flow of the film is ready. Once everything from the detailed script to other details is ready will Arjun come on board."

Meanwhile, the actor whose heist-thriller Kuttey is running in theatres right now has been produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is all set to feature in Laxman Utekar’s next, Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Jagan Shakti’s untitled project.

