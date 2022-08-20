Sara Ali Khan to Portray Legendary Freedom Fighter Usha Mehta in 'Aye Watan... Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading new faces to have emerged from tinsel town. Starting her career with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress then went on to showcase her skills in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba and Atrangi Re. Now the actor is gearing up for Karan Johar’s bankrolled biopic film ‘Aye Watan…Mere Watan’ in which she would be seen essaying the role of Usha Mehta, a legendary freedom fighter.

As per a source of entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, “Sara signed this film earlier this year. Now that she has finished her other commitments, the film will go on the floors in a few weeks. She has been prepping for the film and is very excited to essay a real-life character for the first time."

Advertisement

The biopic which would be released on a popular OTT platform is expected to go on floors next month. Helmed by Kannan Iyer who has previously directed Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi starrer Ek Thi Dayan, the screenplay of Aye Watan…Mere Watan would be written by Darab Farooqi. The source also revealed that Kannan was supposed to direct a biopic on Abhinav Bindra with father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, but the project has been put on hold for now. It stated, “However, the film is on the backburner and when he gets a chance to direct Aye Watan…Mere Watan, he was more than happy and accepted it."

Usha Mehta is fondly remembered for organizing the Congress Radio, also called the Secret Congress Radio, an underground radio station, which functioned for a few months during the Quit India Movement of 1942. It was a clandestine radio station to spread nationalistic fervor at a time when the country was vehemently fighting the British.

Earlier, Karan Johar was trolled by the netizens over allegations that he favoured Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan on his show Koffee With Karan. Responding to the backlash, Karan Johar disclosed that he would be collaborating with the actress for two films. In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna director had shared, “Sara Ali Khan is going to do an amazing film with me, which I’m producing, which is going to be for Amazon and we are very excited. And there’s one more film that she will do for us, for which I’m also very excited. That’s her future related to me. I don’t know anything else that’s happening in her personal life."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here