Sara Ali Khan Upset After Paparazzo Pushes Her, Refuses To Pose For Pics; Watch Video

Actress Sara Ali Khan shares a sweet bond with the paparazzi. She never fails to acknowledge them, greeting them with her trademark ‘namaste’. However, the Atrangi Re star got angry after a paparazzo pushed her in an attempt to take her picture. She then refused to pose for pictures.

On Wednesday night, the actress was leaving a set in Mumbai when a group of paparazzo greeted her. Sara was seen flashing her big smile as the group of cameramen surrounded her. In an attempt to get better pictures of her, a paparazzo accidentally pushed her which left Sara upset. The actress’s mood changed immediately and she decided against posing for pictures.

When the cameramen requested Sara to pose, she refused and said, “Fir aap log dhakha maarte ho aise (You guys then push this way)." She then hopped into her car and proceeded to leave the venue.

Fans took the comments section of a paparazzo’s video featuring a snippet of the incident and praised her for handling the situation well. “She’s so sweet honestly…she got pushed but still politely refused," a fan said. “She’s such a sweetheart. The way she reacted so politely despite being pushed by that pap," added another.

The incident took place exactly a week after her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was manhandled by the paparazzi. Last week, Ibrahim was spotted with his boy gang in Mumbai by the paparazzi. While Ibrahim tried to make his way to his car, a cameraman grabbed his arm from behind for a photo. The paparazzi then started calling him, ‘Aryan’. Aryan Khan is the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Despite being manhandled, Ibrahim was polite enough to pose for a few pics.

On the work front, Sara has a few movies in the making. The actress will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in a yet-to-be-titled film and has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in the pipeline.

