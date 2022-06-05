Sara Ali Khan Walks Away When Asked If She Misses Kartik Aaryan, Watch Awkward Video Here

Sara Ali Khan had an awkward interaction regarding her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan on the green carpet of IIFA 2022. The actors were rumoured to be dating when they were shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2. However, reports surfaced ahead of the release that the couple broke up. At the awards show, a reporter asked Sara about her take over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success and if she misses him at the awards show.

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success, Sara said, “Congratulations to everybody that is doing well. The industry needs it and may everybody’s films do well. May the audience shower all of us with love." The reporter then tried to ask if she misses him but before he could even complete the question, Sara wrapped up the interaction with a ‘thank you’ and walked away.

The video was shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram. Watch it here:

Kartik couldn’t attend the award function this year due to his Covid-19 diagnosis. The actor contracted Covid-19 for the second time. He took to Instagram and shared the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis. Sharing a picture, Kartik wrote, “Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya."

Kartik has been on a roll with his films. Five of his last six films have been received well by the audience. The actor’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a few lacks short of crossing the Rs 150 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to magnetize moviegoers… Is back in solid form on [third] Sat, biz jumps in metros as well as mass belt… Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [third Sun]… [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr. Total: ₹ 149.11 cr. #India biz."

The actor has Shehzada and Freddy in the pipeline now. Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re and has a few movies in the making. These include Gaslight with Vikrant Masse and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal.

