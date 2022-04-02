Home » News » Movies » Sara Ali Khan's Beach Pictures Are Unmissable and It Will Surely Brighten Up Your Day

Sara Ali Khan's Beach Pictures Are Unmissable and It Will Surely Brighten Up Your Day

Sara Ali Khan Drops Gorgeous Pics on Instagram (Picture Credits: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan Drops Gorgeous Pics on Instagram (Picture Credits: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is setting fire on social media with her latest set of pictures in which she can be seen posing at the seaside.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 02, 2022, 19:16 IST

Sara Ali Khan never fails to disappoint her fans with her stunning looks. Each time the actress shares pictures or videos on social media, it is no less than a treat for her lovers. She has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style.

Once again, Sara Ali Khan is setting fire to social media with her latest set of pictures. In these clicks, Sara can be seen posing at the seaside. While in one of the pics the actress can be seen lying on the sand, in another she can be seen looking straight at the camera. She wore a colourful beach attire and accessorised her look with earrings. The actress kept her make-up minimal and what added charm to her pictures is obviously her million-dollar smile. “Sun, Sea and Sand," the caption of Sara’s post reads.

Sara Ali Khan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in latest beach pictures. (Picture Credits: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan’s jaw-dropping pictures are too-hot-to-handle. (Picture Credits: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

RELATED NEWS

Sara Ali Khan flaunts her beach avatar in these super stunning pictures. (Picture Credits: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan has impressed fans once again with her gorgeous pictures. (Picture Credits: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan’s latest pictures will surely make you plan a vacation soon. (Picture Credits: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

The pictures have left fans completely impressed. The comment section of Sara Ali Khan’s post is flooded with fire and red heart emojis. While one of the fans called her ‘hot’, another social media user used the term ‘gorgeous’ to describe Sara.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming movie titled Gaslight in Gujarat with Vikrant Massey. Recently, the two were also snapped as they visited the Dwarkadhish temple in the state. Later, she also shared photos from her trip to the Nageshvara Jyotirlinga with Vikrant and dedicate her post to him in typical ‘Sara ki shayari’ way. “Nice to have you mere saath, Filming, inspiring, holding my haath, Being there and helping me for har ek baat, Thank you, Jai Bholenath," she wrote. Gaslight will be Sara and Vikrant’s first film together.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: April 02, 2022, 19:16 IST