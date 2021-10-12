Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Denim-on-denim’ Look is Just Awesome

Denims are never out of style. You can wear it with anything and you only compliment them when you opt for a denim-on-denim look. We have often seen Bollywood stars taking their own spin at this combination. Alia Bhatt had once donned a skinny jeans with a two-tone denim jacket, white sneakers and the look was loved by all fashion enthusiasts. Now, actress Sara Ali Khan has also added a new twist to the denims.

Sara was snapped in Mumbai before a photoshoot for which she mixed the denim-on-denim look with the tone-on-tone trend. Check out Sara’s pictures, which might just inspire you for upgrading your denim collection.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel posted some clicks of Sara, from a shoot, on her Instagram. Ami wrote, “Denim on denim meets tone on tone," as Sara’s ensemble was a mixture of two tones of denims.

From the credits, we got to know that the shirt Sara wore is from the shelves of the label Fancy Pants, while the flared denim is from Madison. The actress accessorised the outfit with bracelets and rings from Tipsy Fly, Azgao, and Inaya. Florian Hurel has been credited for doing Sara’s hair and make-up.

Here are some clicks shared by the celebrity stylist:

Sara’s outfit comprised a collared, full-sleeved denim button-down shirt. She had rolled up the sleeves to give a funky vibe. The shirt came with pockets and patchwork in a lighter shade of blue. Sara wore it with a white tank top, which had a scooped neckline.

She teamed her denim shirt with high waist flared denim pants, which were in dual lighter and darker blue shades. The actress completed her look with chunky white lace-up sneakers.

