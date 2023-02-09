Sara Ali Khan's Fan Slammed for Trying to 'Touch' Her, Netizens Praise Actress For Staying Calm

Sara Ali Khan returned from Udaipur today, where the actress met and spent time with her ex-beau Kartik Aaryan. However, upon her return to Mumbai, she was greeted by a fan who tried to ‘touch’ her at the airport after shaking hands with her. In a video shared by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the actress can be seen at the airport clicking selfies with her fans. One of her fans approaches and and shakes her hand but while passing by Sara, she tries to touch her hair. Sara initially seems shocked but maintains her calm.

As soon as the video was shared, netizens took to the comment section to slam the fan and also praise Sara for remaining calm. One of the users wrote, “Be it man or woman pls don’t touch them if they are nice enough that doesn’t mean u get that closer" while another user wrote, “That girl with black jacket ❌️❌️ v bad.She could’ve said sorry to Sara.I think sm bad intentions. But Sara💛" Another comment read, “Why invade someone’s personal space, kudos to Sara for keeping calm"

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan met Kartik on her trip. She was in Udaipur with her mother Amrita Singh to celebrate the veteran actress’ birthday while Kartik was in the city to promote his upcoming film Shehzada. While it is unclear if Sara and Kartik were staying at the same hotel, their recent viral picture has confirmed that they have met in the city.

Kartik and Sara reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time during the filming of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. When Sara Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said. To which, Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

