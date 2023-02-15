Sara Ali Khan seems to have taken a break from her busy schedule, as she has been satisfying her wanderlust quotient in Australia. Having the time of her life in Sydney, the actress has constantly been teasing the internet with radiant pictures from her vacation. After soaking in the sun at the beach and a day at Melbourne Zoo, Sara has now shared glimpses of her next spot and which is the iconic Sydney Opera House.

However, what caught all the attention was Sara channelling her inner desi-ness in front of the Opera House, and wearing a simple white sharara set for her visit. Sharing a series of pictures on her official Instagram account, Sara mentioned that her holiday gave her “peace.”

While sharing the pictures, Sara wrote in the caption, “The horizon changes but the sun doesn’t.” The Kedarnath actress ended the caption with hashtags like, “constant, forever, and peace.” Looking absolutely ravishing, Sara in the pictures can be seen posing in front of the iconic Harbour Bridge. Decked in a beautiful white sharara, featuring contrasting black embroidery, Sara’s pictures are proof that she beats the traditional look even if you are living west. Flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera, Sara in the second picture can be seen gracefully posing in front of the Sydney Opera House. Adorned with sun rays, Sara gives a splendid view of the setting sun.

Earlier, Sara summed up her Melbourne visit in just “a minute”. She dropped a Melbourne photo dump on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Sara looked no less than a bundle of happiness as she visited Melbourne zoo and mesmerising beaches among others. Apart from getting herself clicked in all goofy and candid moments, the actress dished out some major fashion goals. While sharing the picture, Sara wrote in the caption, “Sara in Sydney…& a minute in Melbourne.”

Sara also uploaded a picture of herself, soaking in the sun at the beach. While sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Sunny, Smiley, Sydney.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re. Next, the actress will be seen in Metro In Dino, which is the sequel to Life In A Metro. Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, the movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, apart from Sara.

