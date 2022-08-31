Sara Ali Khan's Hilarious Reply On 'Case Toh Banta Hai' Is Winning Hearts Online

Sara Ali Khan will feature in the upcoming episode of Amazon mini TV’s show Case Toh Banta Hai. The actress will be seen tackling the “accusations" against her in the courtroom comedy series.

Amazon Mini TV has dropped an upcoming episode teaser on its official YouTube channel. This episode will be released on September 1.

Paritosh Tripathi is seen teasing Sara with her signature “namaste". He said, “Shirt hai mehngi, Pant hai mehngi, jute hai saste. Namaste, namaste, namaste. (Shirts are expensive, pants are expensive, shoes are inexpensive. Namaste, namaste, namaste.)" To this Sara replied, “Aap chale jao apne raste (you go to your way)."

Then, Paritosh said, “Put her in jail". To this Sara replied, “If I go to jail, I will easily get bail and you see I will not fail." The show’s judge Kusha Kapila and lawyer Ritesh Deshmukh laughed out loud at her hilarious replies.

Case Toh Banta Hai, India’s first comedy court, will see Riteish - Janta ka lawyer - level the most strange and hilarious claims against some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, who will be defended by Varun. The destiny of these celebrity guests will be sealed by a judge, played by Kusha. Witnesses, who appear in various avatars, provide a new dimension. This, combined with Riteish’s signature entertainer style and ability in the craft of humour, will totally enthral audiences.

