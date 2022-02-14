Sara Ali Khan's Latest Bold, Black Avatar Viral on Social Media

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan, who is often referred to as ‘Namaste Ali Khan’ by her fans because of her love for traditional clothes and traditional salutations, recently opted for a different look. Sara shared her latest pictures in a bold black dress, and the fans were excited for their favourite diva.

The black dress, which had a sheer net fitted to it at the front, is enhancing Sara’s beauty, especially with her killer expressions and the green background. This look of Sara is so different from her usual appearances that it has her fans go into a tizzy.

People are constantly liking and commenting on these pictures. The number of likes has already crossed 10 lakh, and people are showing their love and appreciation by raining heart and fire emojis on the post.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the psychological drama Atrangi Re with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

These days, Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for her next Luka Chuppi 2 with Vicky Kaushal. The cast and crew of the film were recently in Indore, where Sara was spotted often with co-star Vicky Kaushal. Her fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres. The movie is a sequel to Luka Chuppi starring Kirti Sanon and Kartik Aryan.

