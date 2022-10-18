Sara Ali Khan's New Gym Video is the Motivation You Need for Working Out, Watch

Sara Ali Khan sure knows how to leave a lasting impression, whether it be through her movies, social media posts or sassy off-screen avatars. The actress' exercise routine particularly motivates many of her admirers. She often posts bits of her workout on social media. Taking the tradition forward, the Love Aaj Kal actress posted a video of herself working out at the gym on Monday. In the video, Sara is seen performing her pilates. The actress dons a neon-coloured sports bra and pink shorts. “Long time no see,” Sara wrote in the caption while tagging her trainer, Namrata Purohit.

Watch Sara Ali Khan's video below.

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast. The paparazzi frequently spot her at her gym. Her trainer, Namrata Purohit had also shared a video of the actress’ workout on social media. In the video, posted over 3 weeks ago, Sara Ali Khan performing a Pilates workout while Namrata is seen guiding and motivating her. Sara wore a white sports bra along with multi-coloured shorts. “Slow controlled movements that focus on engaging the entire body. Strengthening and lengthening! Ensuring great mobility of the spine as well as engagement of the core! Nicely done Sara Ali Khan,” Namrata wrote in the caption

Take a look at the post below.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the 2021 film Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The Aanand L. Rai directorial revolved around the life of a Tamil boy who ends up getting married to a Bihari girl, played by Sara. The film also featured Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role.

Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next alongside Vicky Kaushal. The movie follows a couple who desire to live independently from their family. Sara also has director Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline.

