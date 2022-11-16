Sara Ali Khan's Super Adorable Throwback Pic Playing In A Tub Will Leave You Awestruck; Check Here

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi is a celebrity in her own right and has a sizeable online fan base. Thanks to Saba, we don’t miss a glimpse of our favourite star kids- be it Taimur or Sara Ali Khan. Keeping up with the trajectory, Saba posted two old photos today, one of which features a toddler in a bathtub and the other features Saif with his children Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saba captioned the post, “My Munchkin. My start …of bombing the bachas with my camera. Lol… loved it! Guess Who’s in the tub??" leaving most of her followers confused and guessing if the baby in the first picture was Sara or Ibrahim. Most of the people guessing in the comments section said that the baby was Sara, and we would definitely agree with them.

Earlier, Saba shared several pictures from the past of herself and her parents and siblings, reminiscing about the good old times and their bond. She captioned the post, “Familia…My hand, protectively supports, Soha Ali Khan…while Ma holds bhai in her embrace. Abba fondly looking at them."

On the occasion of Children's Day, Saba released a collection of images that featured Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya as well as a black-and-white photo of Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and herself with mother Sharmila. They were all smiling while being photographed. Little Saba turned her head aside while Saif, Sharmila, and Soha all gazed directly towards the camera.

Sara frequently posts photos of her parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, their sister Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as well as her nephews Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Saba Pataudi, the daughter of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore is a jewellery designer by profession and she also manages the Pataudi family's charitable organisations.

