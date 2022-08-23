Sarah Hyland Drops 1st Pics From Wedding With Wells Adams, Couple Shares Romantic Kiss During 1st Dance

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland shared the first picture from her wedding with Wells Adams. The couple tied the knot over the weekend after having been engaged for over three years. Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a gorgeous picture from their ceremony and it seemed nothing less than a vintage fairytale.

Sarah opted for an off-shoulder white gown that featured sheer sleeves while Wells looked dashing in a crisp back suit. Sharing the picture, Sarah wrote, “8.20.22." A few guests from the wedding also shared pictures from the ceremony. One of the pictures featured Sarah and Wells during their first dance and sharing a kiss.

The couple got married in Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara. Sarah’s Modern Family co-stars Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen were among the many stars who attended the ceremony. Jesse shared a picture with the happy couple and wrote, “My queen and king FINALLY had the most epic of weddings. I love you both so so much. What a magical few days." Sofia also shared pictures from the wedding.

Sarah and Wells began dating a year after they flirted on Twitter in 2016. They dated for two years before they announced their engagement in the summer of 2019. People reported that the couple had planned for a wedding but had to delay the ceremony numerous times due to COVID-19.

“We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn’t happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn’t happen," the Bachelor in Paradise bartender told the publication in August 2021. “So now we are hoping next year, or we’re gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don’t know — well, we’re not going to do those last two things, but I don’t know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!" he added.

