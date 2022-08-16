Sarang Sathaye Cleans Pune Streets On Independence Day

Actor-producer Sarang Sathaye came up with one of the most unique ways to celebrate the 75 years of Independence. Sarang, on Instagram, shared pictures from a cleaning drive and penned a heart-warming note too.

In the slew of pictures, the Karwaan star is seen cleaning the streets of Pune with the help of his beloved wife, Paula, among others. The couple is seen picking garbage off the streets and dumping it into garbage bags. Sarang wrote, “One corner at a time. Yes, it’s important to take pride in our beloved nation and celebrate with flags and sweets, but it’s also important to actually feel nice about it. If you feel proud about something you must feel responsible for it too."

He added, “Each time Paula, my brother, and I walk out on the streets we feel extremely ashamed about how dirty we have kept our country. We grew up on the banks of the Mutha river. Today it’s encroached and every corner of it looks dirty. I remember swimming in that river as a child. Today instead of going for a flag hoisting we decided to take up one corner at a time and clean it. We started from the riverside road."

Sarang concluded his heartfelt note by writing, “All it took was three of us, two strangers who joined us and 20 minutes to clear it all. These dirty clothes made us happier than attending a rally wearing white clothes. We will be doing this often. Join if you like. Also if you like this post, do us a favour chose your corner and clean it up."

Soon after the pictures surfaced on social media, they garnered a lot of appreciation from netizens.

While one user commented, “Hats off dada," another lauded Sarang’s initiative, “This is commendable. Excellent initiative and thank you."

Check out Sarang Sathaye’s Instagram post below:

Several popular actors like Sukhada Khandkekar, Bhagyashree Mote and Radhika Apte also praised Sarang’s initiative in the comment section of his enlightening post.

