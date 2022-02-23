Sarathkumar All Set to Essay the Role of Cop in his 150th Film The Smile Man

Actor Sarathkumar has been in the industry for a considerable period and is now preparing to appear in his 150th film. The actor will next be seen in The Smile Man, an investigative thriller in which he will play a retired officer with Alzheimer’s. The film will be helmed by the Syam-Praveen combo.

According to The Times of India, Anand, who co-authored the screenplay and lines for the film, explained that the plot centres around a retired cop who must solve one more case before the riddles of his past haunt him.

“The film will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller since Sarathkumar sir’s character has Alzheimer’s disease, so he must race against time to crack the case before he loses his memory," he stated.

The film, which is centred in Coimbatore, will feature the actor in several looks. However, the story will not depict a love interest. The actor has so far concluded the project’s photoshoot and is set to begin shooting soon.

Sarath Kumar recently shared the first look poster of the film. “Happy to associate with Magnum Movies for my 150th film, directed by Syam Praveen, titled ‘The Smile Man’. Wishing the team all the best," the caption read.

In addition to Sarathkumar, the film will include Sija Rose, who has appeared in films such as Udanpirappe and Inaya, and George Maryan and Rajkumar noted for his film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom in supporting characters.

The film’s soundtrack is composed by Gavaskar Avinash, while the cinematographer is Sree Saravanan. San Lokesh is in-charge of the editing and post-production.

The picture will be a watershed moment in the actor’s career, as it will be his 150th feature. The actor was most recently featured in the Tamil web series Irai, which is currently available to watch on Aha Tamil. Incidentally, Sarathkumar also portrayed a cop in this series.

He will also appear in the forthcoming Kannada film James, which stars the late Puneeth Rajkumar, as well as Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: Part I.

