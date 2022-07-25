Saravanan-Starrer The Legend Gets U/A Certification From Censor Board

Saravanan Arul, a businessman, is slated to make his cinematic debut with The Legend, which will be released on July 28. JD and Jerry’s film also marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

The film is expected to be released in over 2,500 theatres worldwide. Meanwhile, the Censor Board of Certification has approved the film U/A. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Saravanan is believed to portray a scientist, who returns from overseas to help people in his hometown in the film. When he returns, he vows to bring about revolutionary social change. A group of skilled and influential people ensure that the scientist’s plan is not carried out as planned. Saravanan’s character is now responsible for defending the people. In the film, Urvashi portrays a microbiologist.

The Legend has high expectations, and the hype surrounding the picture is growing by the day. Fans have been sharing their enthusiasm on social media to see ‘Legend’ Saravanan, the current owner of one of India’s top retail shops, Saravana Stores, in action on the big screen, and the response to the trailers and songs has done wonders for the film.

The Legend’s aesthetics indicate that the film will be action-packed and designed as a commercial feast for audiences of all ages. Similarly, the film’s advertising has been done in a systematic manner, with ‘Legend’ Saravanan announcing his entrance on social media through Twitter.

He tweeted, “Delighted to enter the world of social media & meet you all! Equally thrilled to present."

The Legend is billed as a sci-fi action film with music by chart-topping composer Harris Jayaraj. The movie also stars Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Nasser, Suman, Thambi Ramaiah, and Yogi Babu, among other names. The Legend will also include late legendary comic Vivekh, who died in 2021, in his farewell appearance on the big screen.

