Sardar Pre-Release Event: Nagarjuna Compares Karthi To Pawan Kalyan

After Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Karthi’s much-awaited film Sardar is all set to take the big screen by storm this Friday, October 21. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers organised a grand pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad on October 19. The pre-release event marked the presence of veteran Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni as a chief guest.

At the event, which was held at Daspalla Convention, Madhapur, Nagarjuna heaped praises on Karthi for establishing a distinct identity in the Tamil film industry despite hailing from a family of esteemed actors. The Ghost star said, “Karthi’s brother Suriya is a superstar. To come out of the shadow of a superstar brother is no easy thing. Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan in Telugu, Shivanna’s brother Puneeth Rajkumar in Kannada, and Suriya’s brother Karthi in Tamil are the only actors who’ve earned stardom like their elder brothers. Karthi became a superstar by starring in a wide range of movies like Suriya."

Sharing his thoughts on the trailer of Sardar, Nagarjuna added, “I loved the trailer, and Karthi too stated that he is proud of being a part of this movie." “PS Mithran, who previously made Abhimanyudu, is a wonderful director. And, I am sure he has made Sardar brilliantly," concluded the 63-year-old actor.

Sardar’s distribution rights for Andra Pradesh and Telangana have been bought by Annapurna Studios, which was founded by Nagarjuna’s father and legendary actor, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. In addition to Tamil, the Telugu dub of this PS Mitran directorial will also be released on October 21 under the same title.

Besides direction, PS Mithran has also written the screenplay of Sardar. The Tamil film stars Karthi in dual roles, alongside Rajisha Vijayan, Raashi Khanna, Chunky Pandey, Murali Sharma, Laila, and Munishkanth in key roles. It has been bankrolled by S Lakshman Kumar under his banner of Prince Pictures. As far as the technical team of this Karthi-starrer is concerned, its music has been scored by GV Prakash Kumar while its cinematography and editing have been handled by George C Willians and Ruben, respectively.

