Sardar: Raashii Khanna Opens Up About Her Character

Raashii Khanna will be seen sharing the screen space with Ponniyin Selvan star Karthi for the first time in PS Mithran’s Sardar. The much-awaited spy action thriller will clash at the box office with Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince on October 21. Ahead of Sardar’s release, the makers unveiled the trailer on October 14, which took fans’ excitement a notch higher.

In a media interaction during one of the promotional events for Sardar, Raashii Khanna briefly spoke about her character in the film. The Thiruchitrambalam actress revealed that she has played a bold character in the Karthi-starrer. Elaborating on the same, she said that her character fights for social justice in this PS Mithran directorial.

Previously, Raashii Khanna was all praises for Sardar’s director at the film’s trailer launch event. Koimoi quoted her as saying, “Mithran is the most amazing director I have ever worked with. He is extremely, extremely intelligent."

Raashii also shared that Tamil film is a blend of spy thriller and social cause. She said, “I can say that he is a sort of a feminist with the way he has written characters for all of us. So well-blended! This is a film where you are basically blending a spy thriller with a social cause."

“I think the future of our films is in good hands since we have filmmakers like Mithran," concluded the 31-year-old actress.

Alongside Karthi and Raashii Khanna, Sardar’s star cast also includes Chunky Pandey, Rajisha Vijayan, Murali Sharma, Laila, and Munishkanth, to name a few, in pivotal roles. Besides direction, PS Mithran has also written the screenplay of the Kollywood film, with dialogues penned by Pon Parthiban, Roju, Binpu Ragu and Geevee. Sardar has been bankrolled by S Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures.

Karthi will be seen portraying dual roles as an ex-RAW field operative, Chandrabose, and his son, Inspector Vijaya Prakash, in Sardar. Raashii Khanna plays Vijay’s love interest while Rajisha Vijayan essays the character of Chandrabose’s wife in the spy action thriller.

