Sardar Udham, Sherni Among Films Shortlisted For India's Official Oscars 2022 Entry

A 15-member jury in Kolkata is watching 14 films from around the country on Thursday to select a film that will represent India in the 2022 Oscars. Out of the 14 films, Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal and Amit V. Masurkar’s Sherni starring Vidya Balan are also a part of the list. Many regional films have also made the cut, including Yogi Babu-starrer Tamil film Mandela and Martin Prakkat’s Malayalam film Nayattu.

A jury of 15 members will watch 14 films over the next few days at the Bijoli cinema in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. Filmmaker Shaji N Karun is the chairman of the jury. Out of the 14 films, one will be India’s official entry at the Oscars 2022.

Meanwhile, Sardar Udham, which released on Amazon Prime Video is the biopic of Sardar Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwallah Bagh massacre by assassinating Punjab’s then Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer. On the other hand, Sherni, by Amit V Masurkar chronicles the life of a forest officer who has to catch a man-eating tigress in a remote village. The film deals with man-animal conflict, as well as corruption with grace.

Meanwhile Nayattu stars Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles. The film is about three police officers who go on the run after being framed of murder. Meanwhile, Mandela by Madonne Ashwin is a satire about a barber, who is wooed by politicans after it turns out that he is a deciding vote in the elections.

The 94th Academy Award will be held in March 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Last year, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s critically acclaimed Malayalam film Jalikattu was India’s official entry at the Oscars, though it failed to make it to the Best International Feature Film shortlisr. Karishma Dev Dube’s short film Bittu, on the other hand, was nominated in the Best Live Action Short category at the Oscars.

