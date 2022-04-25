Saregama Bags Ravi Teja Starrer-Ravanasura’s Audio Rights. Details Inside

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja-starrer Ravanasura is progressing at a brisk pace. In the latest news, the film’s audio rights have been bagged by South India’s famous music label Saregama. Reportedly, the music label has acquired the rights at a hefty price. Meanwhile, it is known that the new schedule of young filmmaker Sudheer Varma’s directorial is currently underway.

With Ravi Teja essaying the role of a lawyer, the action thriller also has Sushanth in a key role. In addition, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada will appear playing female leads.

The powerful story of Ravanasura has been penned by Sudheer Visa. Bankrolled by Abhishek Aggarwal and RT Teamworks, the background score has been provided by Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems Ceciroleo. The technical crew consists of Vijay Kartik Kannan and Srikanth in the cinematography and editing departments, respectively. The upcoming film will have a spectacular release on September 30.

Speaking of Ravi Teja, the actor made a comeback in the industry with his 2021 film Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni. The actor had a recent outing in February this year with Ramesh Verma’s directorial titled Khiladi.

Ravi Teja has a series of films lined up and all are at different levels of production. Besides Ravanasura, the actor is currently busy with multiple projects. Ravi Teja has Rama Rao on Duty, helmed by director Sarath Mandava, and he will appear in the role of a government officer.

The actor also has Dhamaka. Touted to be a perfect commercial entertainer, it is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Moreover, the Krack star will have his first pan-India project with the release of Tiger Nageswara Rao. Directed by Vamsee, the film will have simultaneous releases in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

