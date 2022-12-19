Sargam Koushal Bags Mrs World 2022, Brings Crown Back to India After 21 Years

Sargam Koushal has won the title of Mrs World 2022 after defeating challengers from 63 nations and returning the jewel to India after a long gap of 21 years. Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the United States presented Sargam with the crown on Saturday night at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. Mrs Canada was chosen as Mrs World’s second runner-up after Mrs Polynesia as the first runner-up. On Sunday, the Mrs India pageant announced her victory on her official Instagram page.

Sargam Koushal shared the news of her achievement on her Instagram page, “The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!" Mrs Koushal burst into tears as Shaylyn Ford crowned her. Alesia Raut, a model and pageant specialist, walked Koushal down the runway during the final round. She donned a pink gown with a centre slit and shimmer by designer Bhawna Rao.

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir native Sargam Koushal released a video expressing her joy at winning the Mrs World. While speaking to the media, Sargam shared her joy and said “After 21–22 years, the crown is back with us. I’m overjoyed. “I love you, India, and I love you, globe," declared the newly anointed Mrs World 2022.

Sargam Koushal reportedly has a master’s degree in English literature, based on her Instagram posts. She mentioned that her husband is a member of the Indian Navy and during her initial phases Mrs Koushal worked as a teacher in Vizag.

Advertisement

Mrs World is the first pageant for married women. The Mrs America Pageant inspired the establishment of the pageant in 1984. Mrs Woman of the World was the pageant’s original name. Over the years, more than 80 countries have competed in Mrs World, with Americans producing the most victories. India has only won the coveted Mrs World title once, in 2001, with Dr Aditi Govitrikar. Mrs India Inc. 2022-2023 is currently serving as a judge. Mrs Koushal’s accomplishment was also lauded by Aditi Govitrikar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here