Sargun Mehta: At Every Age There Are New Roles To Explore, Thanks to OTT | Exclusive

Punjabi actors Sargun Mehta and Gurnam Bhullar, who entertained fans with their magical on-screen chemistry in their film Surkhi Bindi, are gearing up for another exciting rom-com titled Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya. The Ksshitij Chaudhary directorial is set to hit the theatres on July 8, 2022. In a joint interaction with News18 Showsha, Sargun and Gurnam opened up about their experience of collaborating again and they spoke about the common concept of actors having a specific time frame to work on screen.

Read the excerpts from their exclusive interview:

How was the experience of collaborating again after the 2019 film Surkhi Bindi?

It was really nice experience. The viewers also loved our pairing in the previous film, and people were really looking forward to see us together on the screen, and here we are with Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya. We shot this film 3 years ago, and then COVID-19 came. And because of a lot of reasons we couldn’t release our film. Ever since we shot the film, we are telling everyone that our film is coming and it is really nice. We are stopping people on their ways and telling them about our film, and finally, on 8th July, the movie is released. Gurnam added, It is a really (ghaint) nice film. The film is very fun-loving, and viewers will enjoy it a lot, and you are going to laugh a lot. It is a new idea and concept that you hadn’t seen in any film yet, whether it be in Hindi or Punjabi film, not even in Hollywood.

It is a common thought that there is a specific time frame for an actor to work on the screen. What are your thoughts on the same?

Sargun: Rekha Ji is still working in the industry, Vidya Balan is also working. I’ve seen Rani Mukerji from my school/ childhood days on the screen, and she is still working. I have seen Sushmita Sen working from the time when I was in 2nd standard, and she is still delivering hits like Arya, I don’t think there is a time frame for actors. In fact, ever since OTT platforms have come into existence, the specific time frame that existed has now become zero, because at every age there are new roles to explore.

Gurnam: I think the time frame is a perceived notion in people’s minds. Now, the barriers have opened, and it isn’t like that the actresses are portraying actresses only, or heroes are singing songs like heroes. Now, everyone is exploring things of every kind. Of course, OTT is a new thing, and the actors who thought that nothing will happen to them, have suddenly appeared on OTT and have become bigger than the main actors. I feel what can beat all this is talent, hard work and acting skills, and someone’s age doesn’t matter.

The movie has been shot in the village, how was the experience of shooting the film in such atmosphere?

We mostly shoot all of the films in villages only because that is more relatable to the culture that we are representing. And if you wish to see the whole Punjab, you can, in some way, watch it through our films. I actually have lived in cities ever since I was born, and since I’ve started to do Punjabi films, I think it must be written in my kismet that I will have to spend my life in villages, because of my films, during shoots.

Any fun BTS stories from the shoot of the film?

Gurnam: Sargun used to bring roti (food) from her home. During the 30 days schedule in Chandigarh, she used to bring food from her home. Sargun added since we shot the film way before the pandemic, we’ve started to forget about the shoot. However, in this film, we have got a lot many dialogues that are memorable.

How was it different for you to shoot for films and TV shows?

Sargun: It was very different. When we are working in shows, we are working in the same character, over and over again for years together, however, in films, you get a chance to experiment with a new character in a new project. As an artist, I think that is the basic difference, but if you are getting an opportunity to do some good work on any of the mediums, you should definitely go for it.

What are the challenges faced by actors to venture into Bollywood?

Sargun: It is difficult for everyone to venture into a bigger space. It isn’t like that it is difficult for me, or for TV actors, or anyone else. It is easy and difficult in the same manner. We get offers, I will have 10 offers, and he (Gurnam) will also have 10 offers, but they are not according to what we want to do. So, it is part of our job.

