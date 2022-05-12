Sarika Thakur Reveals She Ran Out of Money During Lockdown, Theatre Barely Paid

Actor Sarika Thakur, who took a break from films after 2016, has revealed that she went through a harrowing time during and after the Covid-19-induced lockdown. The actor revealed that the roles dried up for her and she even ran out of money during the pandemic. In a recent interview, she opened up about the tough phase in her life.

Sarika said that the initial break she took from films was because good roles started drying up. For five years, she dabbled in theatre but soon she realised that theatre alone could not sustain her career. Sarika claimed she had a lovely five years in the theatre, but that she had to return to higher-paying occupations because an actor can’t live off of theatre alone.

The actor said that she used to make only Rs 3000 or less per show, which she felt was insufficient. Sarika went on to say that she was tired of her routine and decided to take a year off to pursue something completely different.

Advertisement

She then also said that she ran out of money during the pandemic-induced lockdown and the money she was getting from the theatre was not enough to see her through. About choosing to be in theatre in place of the big or small screen she said, “It was a very conscious decision but I thought it would be for a year but it turned out to be five years. Those were great five years."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sarika will next be seen in the Prime Video series Modern Love: Mumbai, which will be released on Friday. Uunchai, a film by Sooraj Barjatya, is also in the works for her. Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani also star in the film. Sarika was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho, a 2016 film starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.