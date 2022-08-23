Sarkarodu In Trouble After Producer And Director Shankar Lock Horns Over Budget

Ram Charan-starrer Sarkarodu recently ran into trouble due to a reported feud between producer Dil Raju and director Shankar. Both Dil Raju and Shankar are at loggerheads over budget issues. It all started with Shankar bringing up the request of having 100 Russian female dancers in a song. This request was denied by producer Dil Raju, who said that the song could be shot without them. Despite the denial, Shankar went ahead with his demand and the budget skyrocketed by Rs 7 Crore.

Dil Raju was extremely angry with Shankar’s action. This situation was further exacerbated when Shankar raised the demand to make a lavish set for a college. This demand was also turned down by Dil Raju, who opined that shootings will happen on real college premises. The Jersey producer didn’t want to raise the production cost by opting for constructing lavish college sets. Dil Raju said that he has already spent a lot more than the budget.

Advertisement

As a result of these disagreements, Sarkarodu’s shooting has come to a halt. Shankar is now going to start shooting for Indian’s sequel. Many believe that Sarkarodu’s shooting will resume only after the completion of Indian 2. It could have a significant impact on Sarkarodu’s release date as well.

Meanwhile, the audience is excited to see Ram Charan in the film Sarkarodu after the success of Rise Roar Revolt. Ram Charan, in an interview, said that Sarkarodu was inspired by the lives of many honest officials. The Mahanati actor said that he will play similar kind of roles in upcoming films. Ram Charan will essay on the role of police officer Dhruva in Sarkarodu.

Apart from Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Naveen Chandra, Anjali and others are part of this film.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here