Sarkaru Vaari Paata Collection: Mahesh Babu's Films Grosses Rs 151.5 Cr In 1st Week

Superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released in theatres on May 12, and it opened to mixed reviews. However, the film is having a good run at the box office. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has done some amazing business overseas, especially in the US. So far, the film has reportedly churned out over Rs 16 crores. Meanwhile, with its 7 days share collection in AP/TG, the Parasuram Petla directorial has become the sixth highest share movie in the region, leaving hits like Vakeel Saab, Pushpa, etc. behind.

BOX OFFICE COLLECTION WORLDWIDE (GROSS)

Day 1: Rs 70 Cr gross

Day 2: Rs 20 Cr gross

Day 3: Rs 22 Cr gross

Day 4: Rs 21.80 Cr gross

Day 5: Rs 9.50 Cr gross

Day 6: Rs 4.70 Cr gross

Day 7: Rs 3.5Cr gross

Total Box Office Collection: Rs 151.5 Cr gross+

BOX OFFICE COLLECTION AP/TG

Day 1: Rs. 36.01 crores

Day 2: Rs. 11.04 crores

Day 3: Rs. 12.01 crores

Day 4: Rs. 12.06 crores

Day 5: Rs. 3.64 crores

Day 6: Rs. 2.32 crores

Day 7: Rs. 1.82 crores

Total Box Office Collection: Rs. 112.60 crores+

Overall, with a pre-release business of Rs 120 crore, the film has grossed over Rs. 96.04 crore per share, and needs another Rs. 24.96 crores for the break-even mark of Rs 121 crore. The movie is likely to complete its break-even by the end of this weekend with positive talk coming from all corners.

In the action flick revolving around a huge scandal that has shaken the Indian banking sector, Keerthy Suresh, for the first time, is sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu. In addition, actor Samuthirakani is also playing a prominent role in the film. The actor has performed in many successful movies in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Jointly bankrolled by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus, the film has music by SS Thaman. R Madhi is the director of photography (DOP), and Marthand K Venkatesh has handled the editing for the film.

