Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Fans Aren’t Happy With The Release Date

While Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, his fans are getting quite worried than being excited. The film is claimed to have been haunted by two bad omens, which presumably upset fans.

Fans are worried about the fact the film’s release date, May 12. Why? Because, reportedly, in the past, this month has not worked well for Mahesh Babu. And, hence the bad omen is making the fan army a bit scared.

Mahesh Babu’s Brahmotsavam, which was released on May 12, 2016, was reportedly a colossal failure Nani and Nijam, both starring Mahesh Babu, failed to create an impact on the box office. FYI: both the movies were released in May.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Kreethy Suresh in the lead role. The film is directed by Parasuram. Fans are also excited to see their on-screen chemistry. And, how can we miss Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s debut song - Penny. The peppy track has created a rage on social media. The upbeat music has become a party anthem in no time. Sitara has also received a lot of praise and appreciation for her performance.

In an Instagram post, Sitara wrote that she is extremely happy to be a part of the film. “Super happy to have collaborated with the amazing team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata for Penny. Nanna, I hope I make you proud." Sitara’s mother Namrata Sirodkar replied to the post with a cute message. “My little one…My Little Rock star," she said.

Mahesh Babu in an appreciation post said that “Sitara Ghattamaneni’s stealing the show… once again." Penny was sung by Nakash Aziz. Thaman SS. Nakash Aziz has composed the music.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s first on-screen appearance together. Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

