Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Shekar, May is Packed With Some Big-budget Releases. Check List

The year 2022 started with a bang and in just 4 months, the south film industry has given us some exceptional films, including RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Bheemla Nayak, and Radhe Shyam.

The month of May has just begun and is going to be a great one for the film industry. The reason? Several major South films, including Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, will hit the big screen this month.

If you, too, are excited, let’s look at the list of South Indian films to premiere in May 2022.

Jayamma Panchayati

Suma Kanakala’s Jayamma Panchayati is a story of a village woman fighting for her rights. The film, which will show Suma in a powerful avatar, is all set to hit the silver screen on May 06. The film has been directed by Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu.

Bhala Thandanana

Chaitanya Dantuluri’s action thriller Bhala Thandanana features Sree Vishnu and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The Telugu investigative thriller is the third directorial of Chaitanya. The film, which is receiving a good response from the audience even before its release, is all set to hit the theatres on May 06.

Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam

The romantic drama, starring Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon, will face off with Jayamma Panchayati and Bhala Thandanana. Vidya Sagar Chinta’s directorial will also be released this Friday, May 06 along with the other two movies.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu’s films get a lot of hype before their release and the same is true for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film, directed by Parushuram Petla, is one of the most awaited films of the year. Sarakru Vaari Paata, which is releasing on May 12, will also see Keerthy Suresh romancing the megastar for the first time.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari

The romantic comedy, directed by Anish Krishna, will be released on May 20 this year. The Telugu film features Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia in lead roles.

Godse

Satyadev Kancharana never fails to impress his fans with his unique roles. He’ll next be seen in the film Godse, directed by Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi. The film, which features Aishwarya Lekshmi alongside Satyadev, is set to release on May 20.

Shekar

Dr Rajasekhar’s next is a special one as it features his daughter Shivani Rajasekhar as her reel daughter for the first time. The film, which was supposed to release earlier this year, will now premiere on May 20.

F3

F3, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, Mehreen, and Sonal Chauhan, will hit the big screen on May 27 this year. The film is sequel to the 2019 blockbuster F2.

