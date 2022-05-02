Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh Starrer Has Equal Dose of Action and Romance; Watch

All the wait is over and it’s worth all the hype around the theatrical trailer of superstar Mahesh Babu’s most awaited flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. The makers, as promised, dropped theatrical trailer of the movie today in presence of huge crowd in Bhramarambha Theatre.

The trailer begins with Mahesh Babu carrying a bunch of keys in his hand and giving lecture to group of people and enlightening them the value of money. After a series of action blocks, the story shifts to a foreign location, where he meets the character Keerthy Suresh. He starts flirting with her and she too likes it. Mahesh Babu’s dialogue: “Nenu Vinnanu… Nenu Unnanu," brings laughs. There are many such lines in the trailer.

The action sequence at a fish harbour, followed by the dialogue exchange between him and Samuthirakani gives mental mass. After some intense action, the trailer ends on humorous note with Mahesh Babu saying, “It’s a boy thing", on why he’s such deep feelings on Keerthy. The visual from the mass song, where Mahesh Babu appears in a vibrant outfit make us wait curiously for it.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu is stupendous in the role that has various shades. He is funny with the sequences of Keerthy, wherein he appears intense in action scenes. His class appearance and mass acts bring sparkle to the character. Keerthy Suresh looked gorgeous as his love interest.

Parasuram has come up with a winning script and his extra care is visible in every frame. The collective efforts of R Madhi and S Thaman can be witnessed in the trailer, as both visuals and the BGM are enormous. Production values of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus are top-notch. Editing by Marthand K Venkatesh deserves special mention.

There is blockbuster success written all over the trailer which is packed with both class and mass ingredients. Every section is loving it, so the trailer is set to break all the previous records. The instant response is clearly visible, given the video is trending top nationwide on YouTube.

Advertisement

The film is produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta. AS Prakash is the art director. The film will release in theaters on May 12th.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.