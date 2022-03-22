Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Penny Song Clocks 1.8 Million Views on YouTube in Less Than 2 Days

Penny, the second song from Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Pata, has taken the internet by storm, much like the film’s first song.

Penny has clocked more than 1.8 million views in less than two days and has also garnered 5.7 lakh likes. The video features Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and showcases the father-daughter duo dancing to the tunes of the song.

While Sitara in the video leaves the viewers awestruck with her dance moves, Mahesh Babu looks as charming as ever.

Here is the YouTube link to the song-

The Parasuram directorial is jointly produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus.

The movie will feature Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, while Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Samuthirakani will appear in the supporting roles. The film was officially announced in 2020, while its shooting began in 2021 in Dubai.

The film has also been shot in Goa, Hyderabad, and Spain and its music has been composed by S. Thaman. Sarkaru Vaari Pata is slated for release in May this year.

Mahesh Babu has appeared in more than 25 films so far and has bagged numerous awards owing to his outstanding performances. The actor boasts of eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare South Awards, four South Indian International Movie Awards, three CineMAA Awards among others.

