Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Kalavathi Song Crosses 450 Million Views, Trends on YouTube

Mahesh Babu and Kerrthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s first single titled Kalaavathi has a hit massive viewership record on YouTube. The song has crossed 4.5 million views with over 1.2 million likes so far, and there’s no stopping it. The romantic track was released as Valentine’s Day gift and is still one of the most celebrated songs on social media. Despite getting leaked before its initial release, Kalaavathi is a perfect gift for music lovers.

Composed by S Thaman, the song was sung by Sid Sriram and penned by Ananta Sriram. The first number from the upcoming outing is a delight for Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh fans. As the song became an instant hit, many were also seen making Instagram reels of the Kalaavathi challenge.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on January 13, but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, makers postponed the release date. As per the latest reports, the film will have its worldwide premiere on May 12 as a summer gift.

In the film, Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time. In addition, actor Samuthirakani will be seen playing a crucial role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The storyline of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is centered around a huge scandal that has shaken the Indian banking sector. The role of the hero’s father in the film seems to be that of a top bank official.

Jointly bankrolled by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus, SS Thaman has composed the music. R Madhi has handled the Director of Photography (DOP) in the technical crew, and Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

