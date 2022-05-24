Sarkaru Vari Paata Director Apologises For Controversial Dialogue on Narasimha Swamy

Sarkaru Vari Paata’s director Parasuram apologised to the devotees of Narasimha Swamy for one of the dialogues in his film. The dialogue, delivered by the villain in the film, courted controversy, which eventually led to an apology from the director.

In the dialogue, the villain compared himself with Narsimha Swamy. “Do you know why Narasimha is covered with sandalwood paste? Because people cannot stand before his fierce form. Similarly, you too won’t be able to bear that formidable form of me," the villain said in the film.

This hurt the sentiments of Narsimha Swamy’s devotees leading to a controversy. This sequence was filmed between Mahesh Babu and Samuthirakani.

When asked about this controversy, Parasuram reportedly said that he was a big devotee of him and he visits the temple before the release of his films. The director said that this dialogue was not shot intentionally or to hurt anyone and he apologised for it.

The film, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, did great business in the first week of release with a strong response over the weekdays. The film even performed well in its second week when there was no major release, and had a good second weekend at the box office. According to film analyst Ramesh Bala, the film is marching towards the Rs.200 crore club.

Mahesh Babu was overwhelmed, as fans gave so much love to his film. On May 17, he tweeted, “Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for Sarkaru Vaari Paata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always."

He also thanked his team and said, “A big thank you to the entire team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, my director Parasuram Petla for giving me this amazing film," Keerthy as well as producer and music director. He further added, “Thank you for this incredible music! SVP will always remain special."

