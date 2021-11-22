Saroj Khan Birth Anniversary: 6 Hit Songs Choreographed by 'Masterji'

Saroj Khan, the legendary Bollywood choreographer, had left a significant body of work (choreographed 3000 songs) during her lifetime. Credited with innumerable iconic dance numbers, this phenomenal choreographer was the undisputed queen of expressions and her every dance movement exuded a unique grace. Right from Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, and many other A-list actresses’ popularity has been shaped by dance performances directed by her.

As an ode to the ‘Queenmaker’ of Bollywood on her birth anniversary, here’s a list of some extremely popular songs choreographed by the ace dance master:

>Kate Nahi Kat Te

Who can forget the sensuous and beautiful dance of Sridevi in the blue chiffon saree in Mr. India! Under Saroj Ji’s masterful dance direction, this song turned out to be a classic. Sridevi and Saroj’s duo was known to create magic whenever they worked.

>Ek Do Teen

An immensely hit song that cast a spell on audiences of every generation helped in catapulting Madhuri to stardom. This was from the movie Tezaab. Madhuri and Saroj together rolled out countless hits from then onward.

>Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar

Yet another iconic dance number that got forever etched in our memories is this one from the movie Sailaab. Saroj’s dancing prowess made her one choreography top the previous one. When the entire nation was grooving to the Ek Do Teen frenzy, Saroj produced another mesmerizing dance number with this song.

>Chane Ke Khet Mein

From the movie Anjaam, this song at that time created a mass euphoria because of its priceless dancing style. Saroj made Madhuri portray some killer expressions. This dance’s hook step was so popular that there was hardly anyone who didn’t try to copy it in every wedding or party.

>Nimbooda Nimbooda

It was a landmark dance track in both Saroj and Aishwarya’s career. From the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, one could not help but appreciate the incredible and impeccable choreography. The oomph that came out of the dance steps was incredible and magical.

>Ye Ishq Haaye

Picturized on Kareena, from Jab We Met, this song fetched Saroj her third National Award. This memorable song was choreographed keeping in mind the peppy and exuberant feeling that it embodied.

Saroj Khan will always be remembered for carving a niche for herself in Bollywood.

