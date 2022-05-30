Sarsenapati Hambirrao Fan Offers Mangoes to Promote Film

Sarsenapati Hambirrao, directed by Pravin Tarde, hit the theatres last Friday, May 27, and the film appears to have done some magic on the audience. The people are flocking to the theatres and they have applauded each aspect — acting, cinematography, and direction — of the film.

Taking the frenzy for the film a notch up, Gitanjali Sonsurkar and Tushar Sonsurkar, who loved the film, came up with an amazing idea to promote the historical drama. They announced that whosoever showed the film’s ticket would get half-a-dozen mangoes free.

Tushar also updated the information in an Instagram account fresh__ greeny. In his post, Tushar stated that the offer would be in effect from May 27 to May 29. It was also specified that his offer could be availed only after watching the film. It was stated in the post that Sarsenapati Hambirrao was not just a film but a part of our Shiv Sanskar which should be passed to the next generation.

Advertisement

The Instagram post further stated that this film should be watched in cinema halls to inculcate a feeling of loyalty towards Swarajya. The post ended with Tushar saluting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 10/1 Modern Building, JB Road, Cotton Green, Mumbai is the address of Tushar’s shop where mangoes were being offered.

The best part about this scheme was that fresh mangoes were brought from the Sonsurkar garden in Ratnagiri. This scheme was started by Gitanjali and Tushar to spread this story to everyone irrespective of age.

Advertisement

This scheme was appreciated by the audience for strengthening the earnings of Sarsenapati Hambirrao. As of now, Sarsenapati Hambirrao has collected Rs 4.65 crore. On Sunday, Sarsenapati Hambirrao had a 49.80% Marathi Occupancy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.