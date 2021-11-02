Sasikumar's MGR Magan and Rajavamsam to be Released Soon

Director turned actor M Sasikumar starrer MGR Magan and Rajavamsam are all set for the final release after the delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The maker of the film Rajavamsam has announced a new date for the theatrical release of the movie. Meanwhile, Ponram directorial MGR Magan will be released on the occasion of Diwali on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

After the deadly second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, it was announced that the film Rajavamsam would be released on October 14, ahead of Armed Forces Day. However, it did not go as planned. Then it was announced that the film would come in the first week of November. That didn’t happen either.

However, after postponing the release of the film many times, now it has been officially announced that the film will hit the theatres on November 26.

The film is helmed by debutant director KV Kathirvelu. He was a former assistant to Sundar C. Besides Sasikumar, the film has Nikki Galrani in the lead role.

The family entertainer features a total of 40 actors including Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sathish, Singam Puli, Rekha, Nirosha, Radha Ravi and many others in supporting roles.

The storyline of the film revolves around Sasikumar, who belongs to a big middle-class joint-family. The movie talks about the value of a joint family and the importance of rightly using technology.

The music of the film is composed by Sam CS and Siddharth is handling the cinematography.

On the work front, besides MGR Magan and Rajavamsam, the actor currently has 2-3 projects in the pipeline.

