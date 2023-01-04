Home » News » Movies » Sassy Shah Rukh Khan Returns, Gives Savage Reply To Fan Asking Jawan Teaser with Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK on Wednesday and brought out his witty side to reply to a few lucky fans.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 15:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.
Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on Twitter on Wednesday and boy, was he in his sassiest best mood! The actor fielded a number of questions and requests about his highly-anticipated comeback film Pathaan along with his upcoming releases Jawan and Dunki. One of those requests was to attach the teaser of Jawaan, directed by Atlee, with the release of Pathaan.

However, SRK refused to comply with the request in the wittiest way possible. “#AskSRK can we get Jawaaan teaser with #Pathaan," the fan tweet read, to which Shah Rukh replied, “Kyon…it’s not get one free with the other scheme mere bhai…." He also revealed that after Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, he has no projects lined up.

“What’s next after Jawaan and dunki?? #AskSRK," a fan asked to which Shah Rukh replied, “Lots of free time!!" A fan also requested him to release the Pathaan trailer soon. The actor replied, “Haan tumne keh diya main abhi kar deta hoon. Producer can keep planning, making and working in their offices and I will just do it for you??!! Aisa thodi hota hai!!"

When a fan asked, “#AskSRK @iamsrk Why U n YRF Team Not Promoting Pathan In Full Swing ???" the actor replied, “Do you know when #Pathaan is releasing? That’s promotion enough na." A fan also asked him, “Sir people are asking what is the purpose of watching Pathan movie." Shah Rukh, in his witty style, replied, “Oh God these people are really deep….what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of anything..? Sorry I am not such a deep thinker."

Shah Rukh hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter as he completed 13 years on the platform. Marking the occasion, he tweeted, “Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan."

first published: January 04, 2023, 15:39 IST
last updated: January 04, 2023, 15:39 IST
