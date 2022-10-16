Sasural Simar Ka Actress Vaishali Takkar Found Dead In Indore House, Suicide Note Recovered: Report

Television actress Vaishali Takkar, known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, has died. The actress was reportedly found dead in her Indore home. According to India Today, a case has been registered at Tejaji Nagar police station. It has also been revealed that a suicide note was also recovered.

For the unversed, Vaishali made her television debut playing Sanjana Singh (Sanju) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2015. She was then seen in Yeh Vaada Raha and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. However, she shot to fame when she played the role of Anju aka Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was also seen in shows like Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Manmohini 2. She was currently seen in Rakshabandhan.

Also read: Vaishali Takkar Passes Away: TV Actress’ Last Instagram Posts Were Comedy Reels and Navratri Bashes

Advertisement

Last year, Vaishali made the headlines after pictures and videos of her engagement surfaced online. She got engaged to Dr. Abhinandan Singh Hunda and they were slated to marry in June 2021. However, she called off her marriage within a month after the roka.

Speaking with ETimes last year, she said that the couple had decided to delay the wedding plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I postponed the wedding because of the current situation. I did not feel like celebrating in such a scenario when people are dying, suffering everyday. I don’t feel like starting a new life this year. I have cancelled the wedding this year and I am not getting married this year," she said at the time.

Meanwhile, fans of the actress have been dropping their condolences on her Instagram posts. A video she shared last Sunday is catching more attention following her death. In the video, Vaishali was seen making a funny video with the fan in the focus. The video has been dubbed ‘ironic’ by few while several ‘rest in peace’ messages flooded the comments section.

Advertisement

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here