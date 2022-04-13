Sasural Simar Ka Fame Nikki Sharma Deletes All Instagram Posts, Former Co-Star Abhishek Bhalerao Expresses Concern

Television actress Nikki Sharma, who starred in Brahmarakshas 2, has left her Instagram fans quite worried after she deleted all her posts from Instagram. According to a report by the Times of India, the actress had also shared a message after deleting her posts, where she mentioned, “I tried but I am tired, I want to be free from my own thoughts." Her cryptic note also left her former colleague Abhishek Bhalerao from the TV show Sasural Simar Ka worried.

In a now-deleted tweet, as reported by TOI, Bhalerao had expressed his concern, “My co-actress from a tv show Sasural Simar Ka deleted all posts and that message is on the Instagram story for over three hours now. I tried to get to her from all ways possible from email and mutuals too but was not able to reach out. I thought for too long if I should escalate this or not but."

Nikki played the role of Roshani Kapoor in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka which also starred Dipika Kakkar and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

According to Zoom, Bhalerao had also shared another tweet, which is now deleted. He had tagged the official Twitter handles of Dipika and Dheeraj and tweeted: “I am sitting on the thought if it will be taking it too far by involving cops. I am tweeting it here and tagging other fellow actors and actresses who have worked together to help her by somehow reaching out to her."

Actress Suzanne Bernert also retweeted Bhalerao’s tweet and wrote, “Nikki Sharma’s Instagram gone and an ominous Instagram post. Praying that everything is alright."

A report in TOI stated that Nikki’s friends believe she was not in a good state of mind and has been depressed for quite some time now. However, any confirmation by Nikki or her family members is still awaited.

