Satellite Rights of These Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna Films Never Sold

Tollywood veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna need no introduction. The two have been competing with each other at the box office for the past three decades.

Balakrishna, last year greeted the audience with Akhanda, which emerged to be a blockbuster at the box office. Meanwhile, megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya will hit the big screen on April 29. In addition to Acharya, Chiranjeevi has multiple projects lined up such as Godfather and Bhola Shankar.

Here’s a look at some of the veteran actors’ films that were utter flops and were not even telecasted on TV.

Balakrishna’s 2011 film Parama Veera Chakra has not been aired on TV till now. So far, the satellite rights to the film have not been sold. However, Parama Veera Chakra was dubbed in Hindi and released on YouTube with the same title.

The satellite rights for the 2010 film Actionman Adhinayakudu starring Balakrishna, wherein he played three roles for the first time, have not even been sold yet. Meanwhile, the digital rights of the film have been acquired by Amazon Prime.

Balakrishna’s 1976 movie Vemulawada Bheemakavi has neither been aired on TV nor on any OTT platform till date.

The Kannada film Sipayi starring Chiranjeevi in the guest role was dubbed and released in Telugu as Major. The film has not been aired on TV since its theatrical release. Released in 1998, the film was a flop at the box office.

After that, 2001 film Sri Manjunatha directed by K Raghavendra Rao, starring Chiranjeevi was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada was dubbed in Tamil. But the film was never premiered on TV.

